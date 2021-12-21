Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Christmas Eve, Day masses to be livestreamed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Most Rev. Edward Malesic, bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, announced today that some Christmas Eve and Christmas Day masses will be streamed live.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

4:30 p.m. Mass streamed from the diocesan website at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. (Available on-demand on the diocesan website after the broadcast.)

10 p.m. Mass will take place on Christmas Eve at the cathedral — Not livestreamed

CHRISTMAS DAY:

A 10:30 a.m. Mass streamed on the diocesan website

Masses at 8 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Christmas Day will also be celebrated at the cathedral — Not livestreamed

Father Sean Ralph, rector of the cathedral, will be the celebrant.

On Christmas Day, Bishop Malesic can be seen celebrating Christmas Mass at 11 a.m. on WUAB, Channel 43.

Cathedral weekday masses during Advent and the Christmas season will continue to be livestreamed at noon.

Find out more about the services here.

The diocese says that Christmas is one of the most important days of the church year, second only to Easter.

During this season, we celebrate the birth of Christ into our world and our hearts, and reflect on the gift of salvation that is born with him — including the fact that he was born to die for us.