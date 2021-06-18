‘He truly is a warrior’: Tracy McCool provides update on John’s cancer battle

**Watch our previous report on John’s journey in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s Tracy McCool has provided an update on her husband John’s cancer battle.

Tracy posted on Facebook Friday saying that after more than 60 rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and gamma knife surgery, his doctor informed the family that the latest line of defense is no longer effective.

“While it was devastating to hear, we knew this day would come,” Tracy shared. “We are grateful John’s doctors and nurses have kept him healthy enough to give us time. We have spent the past two months looking for clinical trials and getting second opinions on the next line of treatment. Unfortunately, there is nothing super promising at this given moment.”

Tracy reiterated that the family is in good hands at the Cleveland Clinic, saying that clinical trials change each day.

She says their family will continue to explore every possible treatment for John.

In the next week or so, John will begin a pill treatment and bi-weekly infusions of a therapy he has had in the past. Tracy hopes this treatment plan will give them enough time to get to the “next big thing.”

“He truly is a warrior! You’d never believe all he’s been through just by looking at him. No doubt about it, this man has the intestinal fortitude to push forward. We pray for everyone we have met along this journey. We know there are many families walking this rough and uncertain road. We are right there with you. You’ve got to keep the faith, hang on to hope and keep on keeping on,” Tracy said.

We continue to keep Tracy, John and their family in our prayers.