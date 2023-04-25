CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Casey Orloski remembered every detail.

It was Monday morning, April 3rd. It was around 8:00 am.

He’s in first-period class at West Geauga High School.

But it’s during this interview with FOX 8 several weeks ago, that Casey explained for the first time a detail from that day he wanted to forget.

“Just chills sent thru your spine. It was just a really rough situation,” explained Orloski.

It is during that first-period class that Casey made the decision to go to the bathroom.

But when he entered one of the stalls, he found a bullet placed on the toilet.

“I said ‘Guys, I just went to the bathroom and found a 9-millimeter bullet sitting on top of the toilet,'” recalled Orloski.

Over the past several weeks, Casey has received recognition for his actions by many people.

However, no one knows Casey’s actions better than the Chesterland Police Department.

Chief Craig Young believes Casey is truly a hero.

“I have a unique perspective on this because we were at the school that day. As law enforcement officers, we have intimate knowledge of the investigation, and we really know what could have happened that day,” explained Chief Young.

Casey’s quick actions eventually led to the arrest of a fellow student.

Investigators later shared that this student had planned to shoot multiple people during class that day.

“Let’s just say what it is. He saved lives that if he had not come forward, we could have had a tragic ending to April 3rd,” said Chief Young.

On Monday night, Casey was once again honored.

This time by the West Geauga School District, during their monthly meeting.

Chief Young said Casey deserves every bit of the recognition he has received and more.

“He deserves so much more than that. He deserves the respect of the entire community and I know he has that from the police department.”