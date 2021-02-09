‘He needs to be forgotten’: Work continues to honor victims of Anthony Sowell

CLEVELAND (WJW)– You may be surprised at what the I-Team found following the sudden death of Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell.

Some families of the victims feel cheated since they will not see him executed. Yet, his defense attorney is suggesting Sowell even deserves some honor now that he’s died.

Sowell killed 11 women, including Tonia Carmichael.

“He needs to be forgotten. The women, my mother and the other ladies, they need to be remembered,” said Donnita Carmichael, Tonia’s daughter.

On Monday, Sowell died on death row from what the prison system called a terminal illness.

The case began in 2009 with bodies found in and around his home on Cleveland’s east side. It exposed breakdowns in the system for investigating missing persons and rape cases.

Donnita Carmichael said she wanted to see the execution carried out. She said she also hopes no one remembers the killer while no one forgets what went wrong.

“I always want to see change and process so that this never ever happens to another 11 families,” she said.

Defense attorney Rufus Sims represented Sowell and he’s still looking out for the convicted killer.

“The people we hate the most deserve the most representation,” Sims said.



He suggested Sowell even deserves a flag on his casket since he’d served in the military.

“That’s another slap in the face,” Donnita Carmichael said.



The night the case began, police first found one body, then they quickly realized they could be dealing with a serial killer. Sowell, ultimately, was arrested on Halloween 2009.

“The Mount Pleasant Ministerial Alliance has been walking with these families,” Rev. Jimmy Gates said. “We can’t go into our houses and lock our door, pull the shades, and turn the lights off as if things are not happening. We’ve got to be aware of what’s going on in our community.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley issued a statement:

“My thoughts and prayers at this time are with the family and friends of the victims of this monster. This community will never fully recover from the horror that occurred on Imperial Avenue. My hope is that law enforcement and the criminal justice system have learned from the mistakes that allowed this diabolical predator to go undetected for so long.”

Meantime, work has started moving forward to get a park built to honor the victims where the killer once lived on Imperial Avenue.

The project has been discussed for years and it stalled because of funding and other issues. But now, the Western Reserve Land Conservancy and LAND Studio have drawings, a plan and money. The conservancy said the cost of the project will be about $300,000. The organizers have about $250,000 and they continue to raise funds. The project should be completed by this fall.

Sowell died with appeals still pending. No telling how long the legal fight would have gone on to keep him alive.