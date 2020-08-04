‘He lived a big life’: Former FOX 8 anchors Bill Martin and Stacey Bell remember Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Former longtime colleagues of FOX 8’s beloved Dick Goddard are cherishing the years they worked alongside Cleveland’s legendary meteorologist.

“He lived a big life, military service, meteorologist, he just did so much for the animals, he just was an overall nice person, just so kind to anybody who worked there,” said former FOX 8 anchor Stacey Bell, who worked at the station for 13 years, before leaving in 2011. “No matter who you were, what city you came from, how little or how much experience you had, he really treated everybody the same and he had a funny, crazy sense of humor.”

Former FOX 8 anchor Bill Martin, who worked at the station for 25 years, before retiring in November 2019 had this to say about Goddard: “When we’re working day by day and see each other every day, you don’t sometimes, I think, fully appreciate you are working with a legend, but Dick was, and now you get to look back and kind of have these wonderful memories of what an amazing man he was…what a joy.”

Both former anchors recalled Goddard’s love for his job, his community and of course his passion for animals.

“Someone had abused an animal and Dick was on the set and he gave the man’s name and address and we sat there like ‘this is not really happening’ …I remember Bill and I looking at each other, thinking ‘Oh God, he did not just do that,'” recalled Bell.

“At the end of the 10 o’clock news, I would always say ‘say goodnight, Dick’ and then he would say ‘goodnight, Dick’, which is really a tribute to Rowan and Martin,” said Martin. “People used to call up really angry with me saying, ‘stop telling Dick to say goodnight, he knows it’s nighttime, he knows what he’s doing.’ We used to howl and laugh, he thought that was the funniest thing in the world.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: