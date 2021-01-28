‘He killed her out in the country’: Mansfield woman’s body found in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – People in a typically quiet Ashland community were stunned to wake up and find a murder scene in their neighborhood.

A man is in police custody after police say he told a relative he killed a woman, who he had met at a bar.

“He claims that he was in a bar in Ashland last night…he claims he picked up someone, some lady…that it went south and that he claims he killed her out in the country,” the relative says on a 911 call to regional dispatchers for Wooster and Ashland around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man on the phone tells them one of his 30-year-old relatives admitted to killing a woman in Ashland the night before.

“This morning, I left for work, I thought there was just an accident on the road and then about two hours into work, I found out there was actually an investigation into a murder right down the road,” said Kevin Fisher, who lives near the location where the body was found.

Ashland police and state BCI investigators say the body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area along County Road 1600 near County Road 1095 in Ashland County.

The county coroner identified the woman as 41-year old Tina Goad of Mansfield.

“A lot of emotions running through my body for something like that to happen so close to home…yeah, so it really makes you worried for your family,” said Luc Hicks, another resident.

Investigators say Tuesday morning, they began searching for the suspect and his vehicle, which the relative described as a purple colored Toyota Corolla.

That same afternoon, they received a report that Tina was missing and was last seen leaving a bar in Ashland with a man Monday night.

Police say they located the suspect in Cleveland, and took him back to Ashland.

The relative who called police say the man has struggled with alcoholism and was in rehab last fall, but he never considered him to be dangerous.

“He’s had some…done some stupid things when he’s drunk, he’s got a record with some misdemeanors in Ashland…I don’t know that I would say violent,” said the relative in the 911 call.

“It seems like recently, we’ve been having a few occasional murders here and there, but…very surprised,” said Fisher.

“It’s very rare, it doesn’t happen like that all the time, no…it’s a quiet town,” said Hicks.

Ashland police say they are not releasing the suspect’s name until charges have been filed against him.

Wednesday evening, Tina Goad’s employer released a statement.

The following statement comes from Jim Oliver, the Area Director for REM. REM-Ohio offers various services for people with disabilities.

“We are devastated by the news of Tina’s death. She was incredibly proud of the work she did caring for others and was a much-loved member of the REM family. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this very difficult time.”