‘He is great!’ Cat shot with arrow doing well after surgery

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) — A cat who was shot with an arrow in Conneaut is doing well after surgery.

Callum the cat had surgery Monday evening. The arrow was removed, and he’s recovering at the home of the founder of rescue group Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue.

“He is great!!! He is recovering well, and Friday he will get his tubes taken out. Then it’s just wound care and follow ups!” said Sara Maddox, founder of the rescue group.

The rescue group shared an update on its Facebook page Tuesday:

Callum’s entire surgery was covered, plus funding for additional care. “Callum is arrow free, alert and already purring and wanting pets from us. What an amazing creature he is. You all literally saved this boys life. Without the huge following and support that you have shown, I don’t think things would have gone the way that they have with this criminal case or his surgery,” the rescue group posted.

Conneaut police told FOX 8 they have a person of interest in the case. The report has been sent to the law director’s office for review of charges.

