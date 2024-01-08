CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police officer Victor Claudio Jr. will be laid to rest Tuesday as people across Northeast Ohio are expected to pay their respects at his funeral mass.

On Monday afternoon and evening, loved ones and colleagues attended visitation for the 53-year-old father and grandfather, who died unexpectedly while on the job New Year’s Day.

“Kind, wise, intelligent … he helped everybody,” said Ida Carrion, a childhood friend.

“He was a kind person, very nice. Really, really nice father too,” said Maria Siguera, another friend, who said she grew up with Claudio.

For six hours, people filed into and out of the Craciun-Berry Funeral Home along Detroit Avenue to honor and remember Claudio.

The 53-year-old father of three and grandfather of one died of an apparent heart attack, after reporting to work at the Cleveland police Fifth District headquarters on New Year’s Day.

His cousin called him an inspiration.

“Just two months ago, my own dad died and we just spoke on those same steps,” said Julian Montanez. “He was just telling me to pursue whatever made me happy in life. When I was younger, he was the person that I always talked to about what I wanted to pursue in life, and that was to become a patrol officer.”

Claudio worked in the Fifth District for 23-years. During that time, he received several awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal for helping save a man’s life in 2014.

“When I returned as a new sergeant, he … I really didn’t know what I was doing and so Claudio was like, ‘Sarge, I got you,'” said retired Fifth District sergeant Lisa Steel.

Steel said she remembers some of the advice she learned from Claudio.

“Just because you’re the sergeant, the new sergeant, you don’t always know everything. You have to rely on your patrol officers to get you through sometimes. And Claudio was that type of guy — really a sweet guy, really sweet,” she said.

“I was getting off the shift, he was coming on the shift. He was a comical guy; he was funny,” said another retired Cleveland police officer.

“It’s hard. It’s hard, and being on the active duty and something happens to you like that, it’s very sad,” said family friend Brando Santiago.

Victor Claudio Jr. was a 1989 graduate of St. Edward High School in Lakewood.

On Monday night, the front of the school was lit up in blue to honor a man who lived to serve.

“Those were attributes what he brought to the job, and we know that as family and we’re thankful for his service that he gave to our wonderful city,” said Montanez.

Claudio’s funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Church on Pearl Road in Cleveland.