LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – A local family as well as police detectives hope someone can help identify the gunman who shot a young entrepreneur in front of his shop on Mother’s Day.

Dailyn Ferguson, 23, remains in critical condition at Hillcrest Hospital.

“He’s still with us. We’re praying for a miracle,” said Tanisha Ferguson, the victim’s mother.

Friends and family are praying nonstop for her son.

“He did not deserve this. Dailyn deserves justice,” said his mother.

In March, Dailyn opened up DF Kickz, a store on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst to sell high end tennis shoes. It’s a business his mother says he started at home.

Tanisha Ferguson says he asked her Sunday to stop by the store for Mother’s Day.

“He laughed, he talked, he gave me a kiss, he told me he loved me, he gave me my Edible Arrangement,” she said.

Around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video shows Dailyn walking to his car, at the same time his mother is backing out to leave, and another vehicle pulls up and blocks him in.

“When he closed the door, my phone rang and when my cell phone rang, he said ‘Mommy, run, run!’ and that’s when shots started being fired,” she said.

Lyndhurst police say the suspect vehicle is a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with license plate HBG-7262. They say it’s blue with heavily tinted windows on all sides and was reported stolen from Warrensville Heights on May 1.

“My three-year-old said ‘Did Dailyn just get shot?’ and my daughter Shamari said ‘Did Dailyn get killed?’ and I just came… back into the parking lot and I opened up his car door and I dialed 911,” Ferguson said.

We met Dailyn in 2018. He was escorting his sister, Shamari, who has cerebral palsy to her prom. Before prom, they first rode around their Richmond Heights neighborhood in a horse-drawn carriage.

“I don’t know who would want to do this to DF,” said Dailyn’s mother.

“Please take a look at this video again and if you know anything, if you recognize that car, if you recognize the license plate, if you’ve seen it in the last 48 hours, please give the Lyndhurst Police Department a call,” said Lyndhurst Police Chief Pat Rhode.

“When I look at my child laying in that bed, I know for a fact I didn’t deserve it and he didn’t deserve this,” said the victim’s mother.

“We love you Dailyn!” shouted friends and family who gathered outside of the hospital.

Lyndhurst police say they have no idea what the motive could be. The chief says they still have to interview some witnesses and he reminds people they can give information anonymously.