CLEVELAND (WJW) – “It keeps us in the playoff hunt.”

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, Browns fans have been given the gift of hope in Joe Flacco.

The veteran quarterback led the team to victory Sunday 31-27 at home, giving the Jacksonville Jaguars their first road loss of the season.

A few weeks ago, Flacco, 38, said he was watching the season from his couch.

Now the Browns (8-5) have officially named him the starter for the rest of the season as Deshaun Watson recovers from a season-ending surgery.

But despite Cleveland losing the star QB and other headliners, things are looking up for the team and for fans.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns and Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns dives for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

“He’s so good,” raved former Browns running back Greg Pruitt Monday on FOX 8 about Joe Flacco.

“He can take us all the way,” he added.

He says Flacco’s experience makes all the difference with his quick decision-making and calm under pressure.

“I understand how important experience is in the game,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt is impressed at the chemistry Flacco’s established in the last 3 weeks with the team.

“A good quarterback knows what kind of catches (receivers) can make, what kind of adjustments they can make,” Pruitt said.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve seen plays where we’ve completely fooled the defense,” he added.

Sunday’s game gave Flacco his 100th win in his 16th NFL season.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski awarded him the game ball during his victory speech in the locker room.

And Flacco is already having a memorable time as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

“I appreciate you guys having me, man,” Flacco said after the game. “I feel like a 10-year-old kid out there.”

Here are some of the headlines from Sunday’s win:

K Dustin Hopkins set a new Browns record with 31 field goals in a single season after he made a 55-yard field goal on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

TE David Njoku also caught two passing touchdowns on Sunday against the Jaguars. It’s the first time in his career he caught multiple touchdowns in a game.

QB Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards, the most yards a Browns quarterback has thrown this season.

In the regular season, Cleveland has two games left at home and two on the road.

“We have to make them all must-wins.”

Next up is the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 17 at home.

The Cleveland crowd can help seal a victory, Pruitt said.

“When you come out of that tunnel, the crowd wakes you up,” he remembered.

“The Browns are great at motivating, and they’ll call you out too. ‘Don’t fumble that ball like you did last week!’”

The Bears (5-8) are on a 2-game winning streak and are at the bottom of the NFC North.

On Dec. 24, the Browns head to Houston to take on the (7-6) Texans.