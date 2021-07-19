Here’s why we’ll see hazy skies and pretty sunrises, sunsets this week…

(WJW) — The Northeast Ohio area can expect hazy skies over the next few days due to wildfires in the Western U.S.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said in a Tweet the smoke will not affect air quality since it is so high up in the atmosphere.

Wondering why it's so hazy today? The smoke will not affect air quality across our area since it's so high up in the atmosphere. This will likely stick around for the next few days. https://t.co/LcWjIZjwdf — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) July 19, 2021

There are dozens of major blazes burning across the West as critically dangerous fire weather looms in the coming days.

One fire in Oregon just north of the California border grew to more than 476 square miles, an area about the size of Los Angeles, over the weekend.

At the other end of the state, a fire in the mountains of northeast Oregon grew to more than 17 square miles (44 square kilometers) by Sunday.

The Elbow Creek Fire that started Thursday has prompted evacuations in several small, remote communities around the Grande Ronde River about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Walla Walla, Washington. It was 10% contained.

In California, a growing wildfire south of Lake Tahoe jumped a highway, prompting more evacuation orders, the closure of the Pacific Crest Trail and the cancellation of an extreme bike ride through the Sierra Nevada.

The Tamarack Fire, which was sparked by lightning on July 4, had charred nearly 29 square miles (74 square kilometers) of dry brush and timber as of Sunday morning. The blaze was threatening Markleeville, a small town close to the California-Nevada state line. It has destroyed at least two structures, authorities said.