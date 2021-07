No weather concerns for the next few days other than the heat & humidity!

It’s the last week of July! A summery stretch ahead of us with a day or two reaching 90! Stay cool. Next chance of showers and storms Wednesday night and on Thursday.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST

So far this July Cleveland ranks at #4 for the wettest July on record. We’re at 7″ now, over 9″ the record set in 1992. Akron/Canton and Mansfield are not even in the top 10 wettest on record.