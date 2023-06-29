AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One day after hitting historically poor air quality, smoke from Canadian wildfires seemed to be making its way out of the region, but not as fast as many people hoped it would.

As of late Thursday, the area including Akron, Massillon through Canton and New Philadelphia, and eastward through Youngstown and Pittsburgh remained in the next to worst or “very unhealthy” category on the Air Quality Guide for Particle Pollution.

The guide measures the amount of very fine particulate matter in the air that could present a health risk with prolonged exposure.

The category is the same one much of the area was in the day before.

It comes with recommendations for sensitive groups to avoid all physical activity outdoors, and for everyone else to avoid long or intense activities.

Still, many across the region were anxious to get their lives back to normal.

The city of Akron re-opened its Reservoir Park outdoor swimming pool Thursday afternoon, after keeping the pool closed on Wednesday because of the poor air quality.

At Hardesty Park, people were back outside resuming their normal activities, including Benjamin Surles, who stayed indoors on Wednesday.

“Honestly, I was going to come out today considering that yesterday went past and today didn’t seem that bad. When I got up this morning, I had my mind set I was going to get out today,” he said.

In spite of the promise of improving conditions, the city of Canton cancelled a planned July 1 community event at Nimisilla Park because of air quality concerns.

The Akron Zoo on Thursday was keeping its most sensitive animals, including birds and lions, indoors for a second straight day.

Gail Lewis of Akron, who stayed inside on Wednesday, was outdoors enjoying the filtered sunlight on Thursday, telling FOX 8 that people stayed indoors through the pandemic and she just wants to get outside.

“Mentally, It’s just nice to get out, change your surroundings. I love nature, so it keeps me centered when I go out,” said Lewis.

Gary Christie of Massillon — where the air quality index reached the worst, or “hazardous” zone late Wednesday — was out strolling his twin 1-year-olds through Hardesty Park on Thursday, saying it seemed much better than it had been the day before.

“It smelled like something was burning and like the back of my throat was bothering me,” said Christie.

“It cleared out a lot better than it was yesterday and so it is very refreshing to come out and not having to smell the smoke and have them outside.”