(WJW) – An Air Quality Advisory is in effect for much of our area and will remain in effect until Wednesday night at Midnight due to haze and the smell of smoke caused by wildfires in Canada.

We’ll experience the haze for a good portion of the week. You can read more about the air quality, here.

Rain is gone, for now, no chance for the next 48 hours.

Temperatures and humidity climb with highs in the upper 70s this afternoon with hazy sunshine.

Wednesday and Thursday look great!

A warm front will move north with storm clusters mainly south.

Rain coverage and intensity will climb Saturday.

We’re heating up! Finally feeling like summer with temperatures in the 80s very common.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

