CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland roadway is closed as crews respond to a chemical spill in the city Tuesday night.

According to Cleveland fire officials, the spill happened at a chemical plant on W. 110th Street, between Western and Berea Road around 9 p.m.

Officials say the plant was evacuated, but no nearby residents needed to leave the area.

Hazmat crews and first responders were called to the scene to contain the spill. According to officials, a private company will be in charge of environmental clean-up.

There were no injuries.

As a precaution, Cleveland first responders have closed W. 110th between Western and Berea. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.