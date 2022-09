AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Fire Department is on the scene of a chemical release.

Officials say they were called to the business at 1245 Home Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the business, as well as surrounding businesses, have been evacuated, and traffic has been diverted.

The Hazmat Team is on scene and currently “mitigating the situation,” according to officials.

There have been no reports of injuries.