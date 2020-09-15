Haze over Northeast Ohio is smoke from wildfires out west

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Did you notice the “hazy” sky Monday?

Wildfire smoke is trapped and streaming through the winds aloft.

While it isn’t causing issues for breathing or air quality, it is causing that haze across Northeast Ohio at least through Tuesday.

That smoke is stretched out at around 15,000 feet above the surface, give or take a couple of thousand feet.

This smoke layer is inducing an oddly-colored pinkish glow in and around the sun.

A view of downtown Portland from the East Bank Esplanade is seen on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The entire Portland metropolitan region remains under a thick blanket of smog from wildfires that are burning around the state and residents are being advised to remain indoors due to hazardous air quality. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

Smoke from wildfires in Oregon and California creates hazy skies as the sun is seen above the Washington state Capitol, Saturday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2020, in Olympia, Wash. Numerous air quality warnings were in place for most of the West through the weekend. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A fire warning sign is seen through the smoke in Sandy, Ore., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Gov. Kate Brown said Monday she has asked President Donald Trump to issue a major disaster declaration for Oregon as it battles deadly wildfires that have wrought destruction across the state. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte)

Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality alert through Thursday.

Monday Alaska Airlines announced it was suspending service to Portland and Spokane, Washington, until Tuesday afternoon.

Due to wildfire smoke in the PNW, service to Portland and Spokane will temporarily be suspended until 9/15 @ 3 p.m. PT. Guests can change or cancel flights with our Peace-of-Mind waiver. Learn more here: https://t.co/4sS3l2z2SW — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) September 15, 2020

According to the State of Oregon, there are 35 active fires burning.

More than 950,000 acres have burned.

In California, 14 fires are still burning.

FOX 8 sister station KTLA reports the Bobcat fire grew to more than 38,000 acres overnight.

It is only 6% contained.

