CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Did you notice the “hazy” sky Monday?
Wildfire smoke is trapped and streaming through the winds aloft.
While it isn’t causing issues for breathing or air quality, it is causing that haze across Northeast Ohio at least through Tuesday.
That smoke is stretched out at around 15,000 feet above the surface, give or take a couple of thousand feet.
This smoke layer is inducing an oddly-colored pinkish glow in and around the sun.
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality extended an air quality alert through Thursday.
Monday Alaska Airlines announced it was suspending service to Portland and Spokane, Washington, until Tuesday afternoon.
According to the State of Oregon, there are 35 active fires burning.
More than 950,000 acres have burned.
In California, 14 fires are still burning.
FOX 8 sister station KTLA reports the Bobcat fire grew to more than 38,000 acres overnight.
It is only 6% contained.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Second stimulus checks: Where we stand halfway through September
- Brad Paisley, wife fight to hunger by pledging to donate 1 million meals across country
- Haze over Northeast Ohio is smoke from wildfires out west
- ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion is added to Airbnb – for just $30
- Reward offered for tips on ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive wanted in East Cleveland murder