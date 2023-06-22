TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – A roadway in Tallmadge was closed for about two hours on Thursday when several bales of hay caught on fire.

Fire crews say a flatbed truck was carrying a large load of hay along E. Howe Road, near North Avenue, when cars passing by alerted him the bales were on fire. According to officials, the driver attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful.

When fire crews arrived, they say, they had to separate, and spread out the hay, to extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading. As a result, hay was thrown throughout the roadway.

Credit: Tallmadge Fire Department

A video posted to the Tallmadge Fire Department’s Facebook page shows the mess.

Crews then loaded the hay into dump trucks. The roadway reopened at about 10:30 a.m.