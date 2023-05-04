CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – An intense search for a suspect who authorities say killed two people in recent months ended Thursday morning.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, Malik Blackwell, 22, was found hiding in an apartment in Euclid Thursday.

The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force says Blackwell was involved in the Jan. 23 shooting death of 61-year-old Timothy Nash. That evening, police responded to a home in the 2300 block of East 61st Street in Cleveland where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

More recently, Blackwell was named as the suspect in the April 7 shooting death of 40-year-old Anthony Norman. Police found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a driveway in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue in Cleveland.

Late Wednesday night, investigators say they narrowed down Blackwell’s hiding spot to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid.

Law enforcement kept surveillance on Blackwell, who was apprehended early Thursday morning in the apartment.

“This suspect caused havoc and grief for community members in the city of Cleveland. He is behind bars and the city is a safer place with him there,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.