Having trouble getting ticket refunds? Ohio attorney general wants to help

COLUMBUS (WJW) — When the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in March, that also meant the cancellations of concerts, sporting events and other activities that required tickets.

While most ticketing agencies issued refunds for events that never occurred (and were never rescheduled), Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says that some are reporting they have yet to get their money returned. And now Yost’s office wants to help.

“We’re ready to go to bat for you if you’re stuck in refund limbo,” Yost said. “Give us a call because we might be able to help get your money back.”

Ohio’s consumer protection laws could offer a solution for people to get their hard-earned funds returned, Yost said.

Any ticket holders who are unable to obtain a refund are encouraged to reach out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or OhioProtects.org.

