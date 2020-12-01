‘Having trouble finding locations’: Local fire department urges people to keep mailboxes, house numbers clear

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — Issuing an urgent snowstorm message, the Chardon Fire Department is reminding people that they’re working as hard and as fast as possible to answer emergencies, but they need the public’s help.

According to a recent Facebook post, responders are having trouble finding locations as snow is covering up house address numbers and mailboxes.

“We can’t help you if we can’t find you,” the department said, urging people to keep numbers free of snow.

The department also asked people to remember to keep fire hydrants clear of snow, as “precious time is lost shoveling” them out during a house call. They further reminded residents to leave generators outside and to stay off the roads right now to allow plow crews a clear path.

Read the whole post below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: