Haven’t gotten your third stimulus payment? (Or first, or second?) Here’s what to do…

(WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service is in the process of sending out the most recent $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans.

But many say they haven’t recieved the previous checks, let alone the newest round of COVID-19 Economic Impact Payments.

Here are a few ways you can get to the bottom of missing payments and hopefully receive your money.

Track your payment status

If you’re missing the third stimulus payment, head to the IRS’ Get My Payment tool. The tool will indicate when the payment will be processed and in which form you’ll receive it. Or, if there is an issue with your information, the tool will ask you to correct or submit the missing data.

If you get the “Payment Status Not Available” message, it’s likely the payment is still being processed.

For more from the IRS on messages you get when you try to use the Get My Payment tool, click here.

If you’re missing the first or second payment, you’ll need to find the letters sent to you by the IRS telling you when the payment was sent out or deposited.

If you can’t find the letters, you’ll have to create an online profile with the IRS in order to see the status of your payment.

If you’re still not able to find your status or locate your payments, there are still more options.

File for a Recovery Rebate Credit

According to the IRS, if you didn’t get a first or second payment, or if you received less than the full amount, you could be eligible to claim the credit and must file a 2020 tax return even if you don’t usually file.

You will need the amount of any payments you DID receive to calculate your credit.

For more on that process, click here.

Contact your bank/tax preparer

It’s possible you had the incorrect address or banking information and that the payment was returned to the IRS. Contact your bank and/or tax preparer to learn if an attempt was made to get you the payment via direct deposit or on a temporarly prepaid debit card set up by your tax prepareer.

If your information needs updated, contact the IRS and United States Postal Service to do so.

File a payment trace

The IRS says you may need to trace your payment if:

The IRS Get My Payment tool says your stimulus money was issued, yet it never arrived

You received a letter from the IRS stating your payment was sent, but you never received it

According to the government, you can request a payment trace by calling the IRS at 800-919-9835. You can either use the automated system or speak with an agent.

You can also mail or fax a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund. The IRS notes that if you filed a married filing jointly return, you can’t initiate a trace using the automated systems.

For instructions on how to file the trace, click here.