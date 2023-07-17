[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Monday, July 17, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The driver of a white SUV is wanted in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 71 North on Saturday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. near West 140th Street, according to a Monday morning tweet from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect vehicle:

(Ohio Department of Transportation)

Anyone with any information on the suspect vehicle is urged to call the state patrol Cleveland post at 216-265-1677.