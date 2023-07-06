[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Thursday, July 6, 2023.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — City police are looking for the driver of an SUV who they say hit and killed a 41-year-old woman, then fled the scene.

The tan or gold SUV was traveling north in the left lane of East 55th Street just after midnight on Wednesday, July 5, when it struck the woman while she was standing in the lane, according to a Thursday news release. The driver then left the area.

The SUV appears to have sustained damage to its front grill and hood. See photos below of the suspect vehicle, which was caught on camera at various other locations in the city:

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen near the area of East 55th Street and Kinsman Road. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen on East 55th Street near Grand Avenue. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen on Opportunity Corridor Road. (Cleveland Police Department)

A tan or gold SUV suspected in a fatal hit-skip in Cleveland was seen near the area of Opportunity Corridor and Kinsman roads. (Cleveland Police Department)

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the police department’s accident investigators at 216-623-5295 or Detective Charles Moten at 216-623-5290. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).