CLEVELAND (WJW) — City arson investigators need the public’s help identifying two suspects in an arson fire.

It happened at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, along Arabella Road, Cleveland Fire Department tweeted on Tuesday.

(Cleveland Fire Department)

The suspects reportedly lit a gray 2018 Honda Accord on fire. That fire then spread to a house.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. A $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to their arrests.