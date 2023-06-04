[In the player above, watch related FOX 8 News coverage on an “alarming number” of children now reported missing in Cleveland.]

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Local authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 65-year-old man who is believed to be endangered.

(Chagrin Valley Dispatch)

Forrest Tucker left his home along East 191st Street in Euclid just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and never returned, according to an alert from Chagrin Valley Dispatch in Bedford.

“Mr. Tucker suffers from dementia and requires substantial care,” reads the alert.

Tucker is described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 145 pounds.

Anyone who sees Tucker should call 911 or contact the dispatch center at 440-247-7321.