SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Shaker Heights Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who is missing.

Carveonah Fomby was reported missing by police on August 25, 2022.

Detectives say the teen is known to visit family in the area of Woodland Avenue and East 40th Street.

She was last seen wearing a beige “Beatles” crop top tee shirt, grey jogging pants with a yellow stripe, and her hair in a high bun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brian Walsh at (216) 491-1262, or the non-emergency line at (216)491-1234. (Report #22001352)