‘Have to stay focused’: DeWine hopeful that with enough vaccines, Indians games could be full capacity by July 4

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine said Friday that if Ohioans continue to mask and get vaccinated, they might have a spring and summer that resembles normalcy.

While there’s no way to know for sure, he hopes things improve enough for Progressive Field to be at capacity during Indians games by July 4.

“I’ve described opening day in Cleveland; Indians 30 percent capacity,” he said at a pop-up vaccination site in East Cleveland Friday. “But we could be moving away from that by May 1. And I would hope that by the time we get to July 4, we might be at full capacity. It depends on how many people get vaccinated.”

DeWine on Thursday announced that when the state reaches 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for a two-week period, he will drop all state health orders. He called it a standard measure the state’s used since early in the pandemic.

On Dec. 3, 2020, Ohio was at 731 cases per 100,000 over the previous two weeks. On Feb. 3, the state was at 445 per 100,000 and on Wednesday, the state was at 179 cases per 100,000, according to DeWine.

About 1.8 million Ohioans have been vaccinated so far. This week, the state received an additional 450,000 doses, and there are over 1,200 vaccination sites and pop-up sites, he said.

If residents continue to mask, and if those who want to get the vaccine are able to do so, “that is the way we defeat the virus.”

“These are the two things that are going to get us to have a spring and summer that we can get back to normal,” he said. “Every single day when thousands more Ohioans are vaccinated….that slows the virus down.”

Regarding reaching the point where health rules can be dropped, he said:

“If the vaccinations continue to come into Ohio at a high rate, which we believe it will, and Ohioans continue to vaccinate, we’re going to get there in the not too distant future.”