‘Have at it’: Ohio governor responds to articles of impeachment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine responded Tuesday to articles of impeachment that have been drafted against him.

Rep. John Becker (R-Union Township, Clermont County) announced the effort Monday, saying the governor violated the state constitution with a ‘government gone wild.”

Reporters asked Gov. DeWine about it.

“My priorities are to keep people safe and to get our economy moving faster and getting people more people to work, growing our economy and saving lives,” DeWine said.

“So that’s where my focus is. If there are others in the legislature who want to spend their time on the, you know, drawn-out resolutions and filing articles, you know, look it’s a free country. If that’s how they want to spend their time, you know, I would just say to them, ‘Have at it.’ But my focus is to do what I’m sworn to do, and that is to protect the people of the state of Ohio.”

The governor pointed to lawmakers who are working on police reform legislation.

“These are things we are spending our time worrying about. But as I say, have it, if members of the General Assembly want to spend their time on this, they certainly have every right to do that,” he said.

Gov. DeWine also responded to a question about whether some of the restrictions he has implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus are in line with his conservative values.

He says he’s taken steps to preserve and protect Ohioans liberties and freedom long-term, which is what he believes is at the core of conservative values.

“The biggest threat we have today to our economy, to our way of life, to job creation, the biggest threat we have is this virus come roaring back through Ohio. It is smoldering out there, flaring up in some counties. Well we have to put that fire out,” DeWine said.

“My focus is on keeping the state moving forward.”