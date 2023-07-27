CLEVELAND (WJW) – Verizon customers with older phone plans could see their bill go up next month.

According to the company, starting Aug. 29, some older plans will be charged an additional $3 or $5 per mobile phone line every month.

Customers with Go Unlimited 2.0, Beyond Unlimited 2.0, Above Unlimited and 5G Start 1.0 plans will see the $3 monthly increase, while single basic phone plans will see the $5 monthly increase.

The company says unlimited plans that are currently available won’t get hit with the additional charge.

Verizon says lines with tablets, smart watches and other devices won’t be affected.

Learn more about your phone plan by logging in to your Verizon account.

This comes after a price hike back in April, which, as reported by USA Today, saw a $2 monthly increase for some wireless plans.