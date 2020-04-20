Have a virtual meeting? You can ‘hire’ adorable farm animals to join you! And it will help a local small business…

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) — Since the start of the pandemic, many work-at-home employees have turned to Zoom and Skype for meetings and communicating.

Now, they can invite animals to their corporate calls while supporting a local business.

Through Feels Like Home Farm in Kirtland, you can ‘hire’ farm animals like chicks, alpacas and pigs to join meetings — or to join you just for fun — for just $25.

Throughout the year, the farm usually invites the public for events like piglet or goat yoga and even tours of the farm. But now that everyone must stay at home, owner Alissa Miller turned to this new approach to help her small business.

She’s done meetings with her Rhode Island pullet, Ninja, and the farm’s alpacas. There are lots of pregnant moms, and she’s also offering barn tours and the chance to see one of them give birth.

