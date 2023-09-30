**Related Video Above: Haunted Yard in Parma walkthrough.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some prefer to carve pumpkins and pick apples during the fall. Others want their pants scared off.

For that second group out there, here’s a roundup of terrifying haunted house opportunities in Northeast Ohio. Be safe!

7 Floors of Hell

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds, 19191 Bagley Road, Berea

Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursdays in October from 6 p.m.-10 p.m., through Halloween

General admission starts at $8 depending on how many haunts you want. Speed passes start at $16. Parking can be paid ahead of time.

We’re back to seven haunted houses in one location. This year, revelers can experience houses with the following themes: Circus Rejects, House of the Dead, Asylum, Field of Screams, Wormhole, Haunted Mansion and Anubis’ Revenge

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight; Sundays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $20; Fast Pass $30. Parking is free

For more than 40 years, the Broadview Heights Lions Club has operated this haunted house as a nonprofit, raising $5 million for charity. Not recommended for children under 14.

Carnival of Horrors

Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Avenue NW, Canton

Fridays 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Saturdays 7:30 p.m. to midnight; and Sundays 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Sept. 29-Oct. 29

General admission is $25 and speed passes are $30. Save $1 by buying early online. Group discounts are available.

If you have a fear of clowns, the Carnival of Horrors is probably not the place for you. This place is four haunted houses in one, with the Fun House, the Trail of Terror, the Insane Asylum and the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision. Organizers warn this one is extremely scary.

Chippewa Lake Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Road, Chippewa Lake

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight beginning Sept. 29 through Nov. 4.

General admission is $30. VIP pass is an extra $12. The touch pass is $10 more. Limited tickets nightly so recommended to buy online.

It once was a real slaughterhouse, folks. That’s what you have to know. This haunted house continues to tell the story of Karver Meats and the terrifying secrets of its missing employees. Organizers recommend for those over 12.

Mansfield Reformatory (FOX 8 photo)

Escape from Blood Prison

Mansfield Reformatory, 100 Reformatory Road, Mansfield

Fridays and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 through Oct. 29. Gates open at 6:45 p.m.

Admission is $35. Ultra lightning passes are $75. Group rates are available. Tickets sold online only.

“Violent men were kept here and some never left,” the haunted house’s website promises. And yes, through much of fall, the historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun by terrifying prisoners. All visitors must be at least 10. Be prepared to show proof of age for children.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Road NE, Canton

Open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m.-midnight in September. Also open Sundays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m., in October running through Nov. 4.

General admission is $30-$35 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 on Sundays (purchasing online). Add $12 for fast pass. Immediate access is $65. Group rates available. Zombie Bar Crawl is $17.

Reportedly one of the largest indoor haunted houses in the world, the Factory of Terror offers spine-tingling terror around every corner. They also have multiple bars on site, for those who are into that kind of thing.

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Road [Route 18], Medina

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight through Nov. 4 (although November hours are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.). Also open Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in October and on Halloween.

Admission is $32-$45, depending on what day and if you want a speed pass. Group rates available. Tickets on site only.

Are you brave enough for this 1-mile hayride deep into the woods in Medina County, then a quarter mile walk along a haunted trail? From there you’ll tread into a haunted mortuary. People are reminded to wear footwear for this mostly outdoor event.

Fortress of Fear Scream Park

12175 State Street NE, Alliance

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Oct. 28. Also open Sunday, Oct. 8, 22 and 29.

Cost is $25 for general admission (online) or $40 for a fear pass. Rides are extra. Group rates available. College ID nights on Friday.

This is a fun park by day and a scream park by night. Looking for an extra bit of terror? The park is offering Blackout night on Saturday, Nov. 4, where everything is pitch black and the actors are allowed to touch guests. Find out more about this 18+ event right here.

(Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Select nights through Oct. 29.

Tickets starting at $49.99.

For the 26th year, Cedar Point is getting spooky after dark. The rides are all there, and so are the screams, but during this event, the fright may be coming from a different source. Also note, those 13 and older aren’t allowed to wear costumes or masks in the park.

Haunted Hydro Experience

1333 Tiffin Street, Fremont

Open Fridays and Saturdays through October from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. They’re also open on Halloween.

Tickets start at $25.

Now celebrating 34 years of scares, this haunted house experience is built in and around an early-1900s hydro electric power plant. Attractions include a new outdoor trail called The Fog, along with The Void and Wasteland. Enter if you dare. Note, people are encouraged to leave their young kids at home for this one.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Haunted Laboratory

1300 Triplett Boulevard, Akron

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight. Also open on Sundays and Halloween from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Last day is Nov. 4.

Tickets are $30-$35 for Fridays and Saturdays, and $25 for Sundays and Halloween (online prices). Add fast pass for $12 more.

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades, and this year you can expect updated scenes. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins. Get there early for domestic beers from 6:30 to 7 p.m. No admission is required for the Parent Zone. Note kids 15 and under need to be accompanied by a chaperone on the premises.

WJW photo

The Haunted Yard in Parma

5900 Rousseau Drive, Parma

Open Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 26-29 from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost is $10 with proceeds going to the Parma Animal Shelter

The scares are real in Parma, with the help of the Haunted Yard. Brothers Joel and Eric Andexler have been working on this outdoor haunted house, which spans multiple yards, for months, and now horror fans can get a chance to walk through the space at the end of October.

(Photo courtesy: Hudson Haunted House)

Hudson Haunted House

Oak Grove Park, 2250 Barlow Road, Hudson

Open Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday matinee and Monster magic events run Oct. 1, 8 and 15 from 1p.m.-9 p.m. Also open Sunday, Oct. 29.

Regular adult admission is $15, kid admission is $8. Fast Passes cost more.

Billed as the monster of all haunted houses, this spot has been scaring innocent attendees for more than 50 years. Put on by the Hudson Jaycees as a fundraiser, the event has options for all scare levels.

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Road, Sandusky

Open Fridays and Saturdays in October from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

For months the Ghostly Manor Thrill Center has been working to bring you the scares this October. Reportedly one of Ohio’s top haunted houses, Lake Eerie Fearfest has even been featured on the Travel Channel.

Nightmare at Pioneer

10661 Kile Rd., Chardon

Open Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 30-Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets at $25 for haunted house. Extra costs for pay-per-play.

Pioneer Waterland’s alter ego comes out in the fall with eight outdoor scare zones. There are no age restriction, but not recommended for children under 12. The mini golf and zombie archery range do cost extra.