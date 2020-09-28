‘Haunted Car Wash’ brings back the clean thrills for second time in Northeast Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Rainforest Car Wash company is bringing back its popular Haunted Car Wash for the second year, only this time to its Medina location on Medina Road.

Last year’s spooky and immersive Brunswick event, which also happened to clean people’s cars in the process, captured the attention of many.

“The first time around, the Haunted Car Wash event was an unexpected success and a complete whirlwind,” Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest’s district manager said in a statement. “After getting that incredible degree of positive response — not just from our local community, but also from a much broader national audience — we knew that the event would be here to stay as a new favorite annual Rainforest tradition and a great opportunity to have some family-friendly fall fun.”

However, due to COVID-19, this year’s spooky experience is set to be contact-free. Although participants can still expect a trick-or-treat bag, like last year.

“Each participant will get to escape from the day-to-day for a little while to enjoy the event from the comfort of their vehicle,” said Bencivenni.

The event runs Oct. 16-18 and Oct. 23-25. Hours are 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Each car is $20 for nonmembers, but Rainforest Car Wash members can get in for free.

Rainforest Car Wash has four locations in Northeast Ohio. Find out more about the Haunted Car Wash and find tickets right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: