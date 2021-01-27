Hats of Hope: 10-year-old with cancer collects hats for fellow patients

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– For 10-year-old Carson Thatcher, of Wilmot, the past year has been a challenge.

A typically active boy who loves playing baseball and wrestling, Carson learned he had brain cancer just the day before his 10th birthday.

“They did a CT scan because they said it’s protocol for headaches. And the doctor came in and said there’s some spots on his scan that I just don’t like and the neurosurgeon is in the next room waiting for you. And that as we know it is when our world kind of flipped upside down,” said his mother Melissa Hendershot.

Hendershot said even before the diagnosis Carson loved to wear hats. So through his radiation and chemo therapy, the boy decided to turn his passion into something that he hoped would lift the spirits of others who are on the same journey.

He began asking for new hats with a goal of collecting 500 of them to give away. Many of the hats have embroidered words like, superhero, fighter, strong and hope.

On Tuesday, while Carson was at Akron Children’s Hospital for another chemotherapy session, he distributed the first 300 of the hats, including one he personally gave to a boy in the waiting room.

“He was excited and he said thank you,” said Carson, adding that it gives him a chance to smile seeing that he is doing the same for others. “I’m happy that other people are happy that I’m giving them hats.”

“It makes it all worth it when you see our different communities and our families kind of come together in the way that Carson and his family have, to kind of just put a smile on some of our kids’ faces,” said Renee Redenshek, a child life specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital who works with families of cancer patients.

“It’s not just that you feel crummy. The chemo makes you lose your hair and so you know you have to find a new way to kind of express yourself and what Carson is providing these kids is a way to kind of do that and to cope with that together.”

The response to Hats of Hope has been remarkable.

Carson said he has nearly doubled his initial goal and wants to be able to give as many hats away at area hospitals as he can.

“We’d like to turn it into something bigger and even more amazing, and go from there,” Hendershot said.