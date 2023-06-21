AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – If you regularly travel State Route 8 in Akron, then you know traffic congestion can be a headache for both morning and evening commutes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking to improve the issue and make the route safer, and they’re looking for your input.

ODOT said in a press release, they have developed potential solutions that include adding lanes and reconfiguring ramps. They are now seeking public comments on the proposed project.

“Currently, SR 8 southbound traffic before the Central Interchange “weaves” together and often causes congestion. Traffic entering from the Carroll Street on-ramp is forced to mix with traffic attempting to exit SR 8 by moving over a lane to use the off-ramps for I-76 East and I-76/77 West. The proposed solution to the traffic weaving together is to “braid” the ramps to separate the traffic entering SR 8 from the traffic trying to exit SR 8,” explained ODOT in a press release.

ODOT has created three braided ramp alternatives to evaluate which ramp configuration is best.

Not sure what a braided ramp is? ODOT officials explain that braided ramps cross each other with one ramp using a bridge to cross over the other ramp below. The design helps separate traffic and eliminates backups caused when traffic weaves together.

In addition to the ramp, officials say, the proposed project would add an additional travel lane to southbound SR 8 and northbound SR 8 (between the Central Interchange and Perkins Street.)

The SR 8 bridges over Beacon Street would also be removed, and replaced with an underpass for the future Rubber City Heritage Trail, said ODOT officials. Additional work includes pavement widening and resurfacing, drainage improvements, and new lighting and signs.

Funding is not yet in place for the project, so a date for construction has not been set.

ODOT welcomes questions and comments and says issues to comment on may include social, environmental, and economic impacts.

The public comment period runs until July 12, 2023.

An additional round of public outreach is expected in 2024, once a preferred plan has been selected.

To learn more and submit a comment, click here.