(WJW) – Berkshire Hathaway and the Haslam family have settled a billion-dollar lawsuit.

The dispute centered on the value of the Pilot Travel Centers.

The Haslams, including Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, sold Berkshire Hathaway 80% of Pilot for $11 billion in two separate deals, in 2017 and January 2023.

Both sides accused the other of accounting tricks to manipulate the value of the Pilot stations.

Pilot, which also operates under the Flying J brand, has about 650 locations and sold 13 billion gallons of fuel in 2022, according to Reuters.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed.

The deal avoids a trial to resolve the dispute that was scheduled to begin Monday.

Pilot released a statement on the settlement to FOX 8.

“Pilot Corporation, on behalf of the Company and the Haslam family, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to fully settle the Delaware litigation between the Company and Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Pilot Travel Centers, LLC, and National Indemnity Company, including the dismissal of all claims and counterclaims against each other.”