CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you get a phone call from the Cleveland FBI, there’s a chance it could be bogus.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland office is warning of a telephone spoofing scam in which fraudsters make their phone number appear as if they’re calling from the Cleveland FBI.

The scammers address residents by name and tell them they are either the subject of an investigation, need to be questioned in relation to an investigation or that they’re facing arrest, according to a Tuesday news release. The scammers put residents on hold, but then the call drops.

“While the calls appear to be a nuisance at this time, the FBI reminds the public to be vigilant and never share personal identifying information with a caller that you have not initiated contact or have not verified as a legitimate business or organization,” reads the release.

To report suspicious calls from people pretending to represent law enforcement or the FBI, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or at tips.fbi.gov and provide as much information about the caller as possible.