(WJW) – Harvard University’s Department of English is now offering an official Taylor Swift class; Taylor Swift and Her World.

Beginning in the Spring semester of 2024, Harvard will offer the course taught by English Professor Stephanie L. Burt, a self-proclaimed Swiftie.

According to an article in the Harvard Crimson, Burt, a 1994 graduate, still remembers the first time she heard Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” in 2009. She described it as being more compelling than other pop songs that were popular at the time.

“We are lucky enough to be living in a time when one of our major artists is also one of the most famous people on the planet,” Burt says. “Why would you not have a course on that?”

In Burt’s class, students will get to dive deep into Swift’s lyrics, music and world influence.

“I try to teach only the courses that I think our students can really use — either because students want them or because our curriculum needs them,” Burt says.

For more about Harvard’s Taylor Swift and Her World course, click here.