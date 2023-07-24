(WJW) – Harry Styles got emotional on stage Saturday night as he finished his final show of the “Love on Tour” series in Italy.

Harry Styles and his band completed their international 169-show, seven-leg tour at the RCF Arena.

A video taken by @witheldclouds on Twitter shows the moment Styles kneels on stage and puts his hands over his face while the crowd roars with applause. He is then seen standing and blowing a kiss to his fans.

Styles started this tour in September 2021. According to Billboard, Love on Tour is the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time, bringing in $590 million.