(WJW / AP) – Wizards and witches will be returning to Hogwarts, but this time it will be on the small screen.

On Wednesday, HBO and Warning Bros. Discovery announced that a “faithful retelling” of the ‘Harry Potter’ book series will be coming to their new ‘Max’ streaming platform.

The television series, following the young wizard through the magical world created by J.K. Rowling, will feature a new cast. Each season is expected to focus on one of the original seven books.

“Your Hogwarts letter is here,” a teaser video posted to social media reads. “Max has ordered the first ever Harry Potter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books.”

HBO CEO Casey Bloys told USA Today that Rowling will be an executive producer on the series.

According to reports from Deadline, Potter fans can expect the show in 2025 or 2026.

The announcement was made during a presentation on the upcoming ‘Max’ platform, which will replace ‘HBO Max’ next month.

Last year, HBO Max released a television special, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,’ to celebrate the highly successful film franchise that ended in 2011. Stars like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint returned to the iconic set for the project.

Also announced Wednesday was another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, called ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight,’ which will take place a century before the original series.

George R. R. Martin will be an executive producer and writer on the project with Ira Parker.

The new streaming service will be $16 per month and goes live on May 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.