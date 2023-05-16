(WJW) – Video released by an English police department shows the moment a bicyclist was hit and run over by a drunk driver.

It happened at an intersection in Haslemere, England on May 12, 2022.

The drunk driver, identified as 43-year-old Steven Selwood, had a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit, according to the Surrey Police Department.

Selwood was sentenced to two years and three months in prison on April 28 of this year.

The victim, a 70-year-old woman, survived but suffered “life-changing” injuries, Surrey Police said.

The video shows the moment Selwood knocked the woman off her bike and slowly drive his SUV over here. Police described the video as “harrowing.”

According to police, “Selwood decided to drive away before walking back to the scene. He was identified by witnesses and arrested by police.”

The victim told Surrey Police in a statement, “My sense of loss is deep, my trust in my world evaporated, my sense of hope gone.”