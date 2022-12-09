AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Three men have been arrested after a robbery and kidnapping in Akron Thursday.

Just before 2 p.m., Akron police responded to a home on the 900 block of Ardella Avenue after a report was made about men with guns and wearing ski masks. When officers arrived, the suspects ran into the home, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

Officers said they looked inside the home and saw a 20-year-old woman being held at gunpoint. One of the suspects then briefly pointed a gun at an officer, the release said.

The suspects then tried to leave the house, but it was surrounded by police.

One suspect forced the woman outside the house at gunpoint. That is when officers tried to negotiate with the suspects to release the woman, the release said.

The suspects eventually released the victim and fled the scene. The woman sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the three suspects was arrested at the scene, but the other two made their way to Georgia Avenue where they confronted a couple, ages 63 and 70, who were driving down the street.

The suspects forced their way into the couple’s vehicle and demanded to be driven out of the area. As the couple was driving down Georgia Avenue, they alerted officers that the two suspects were inside their car, the release said.

Officers surrounded the car, rescued the couple, and took the suspects into custody.

Bryan McCosky, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19, were charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault and later transported to the Summit County Jail.

Several guns, cash and other evidence were recovered from the scene, the release said.

Akron police said in the release that during the incident, a 23-year-old man was beaten by the suspects. He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.