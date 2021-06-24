Harrison Ford injured on set of ‘Indiana Jones 5’

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Actor Harrison Ford attends the ‘Morning Glory’ UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

(WJW) — Actor Harrison Ford hurt his shoulder on the set of “Indiana Jones 5,” according to Disney.

Variety reports Ford, 78, sustained a shoulder injury and that filming has been put on hold while his injury is evaluated.

A Disney spokesperson gave the following statement to Variety:

“In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

The movie is set to be released in July 2022.

The last film from the Indiana Jones film franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which came almost 20 years after the third movie.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” were released in 1981, 1984 and 1989, respectively.

He has been hurt on set before. He suffered an ankle injury filming “Star Wars: Episode VII” back in 2014.