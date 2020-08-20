Harley driver thrown from motorcycle in crash near Canton

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Stark County.

It happened on Hill Church St. in Osnaburg Township.

Troopers say a 21-year-old was driving a Harley and headed west on Hill Church when he lost control and went off the road.

The driver was ejected, according to OSHP.

He was critically hurt.

Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to an OSHP press release.

