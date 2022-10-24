CLEVELAND (WJW) – Get ready — the Harlem Globetrotters will be back in Cleveland for their 2023 World Tour this winter!

The Globetrotters will take the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday, Dec. 27 as they face off against the Washington Generals. Games will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The team, known for combining athleticism and comedic theater around the globe, has been entertaining crowds since 1926.

Fans are welcome to join in on the fun for an interactive game day. Tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. on Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s website.

You can land the best seats during pre-sale by signing up to be a “preferred customer” here.