‘Hard to get rid of’: Woman linked to burglary by Cheetos residue on teeth

TULSA, Okla. (WJW) — A police department in Oklahoma is reminding Facebook followers that Cheetos dust can be pretty hard to get rid of.

The Tulsa Police Department reports on Facebook that at at around 8 p.m. Feb. 26, they were called to a burglary. A woman said she was breaking in through a window and that two small children were at home.

Officers say the suspect, Sharon Carr, pried the screen off a window using a board and got inside. She left before stealing anything or harming anyone.

But officers found a bag of Cheetos and a bottle of water on the floor near the open window. They believe Carr dropped them on the way out.

“Carr was further linked to the crime by Cheeto residue on her teeth. She was arrested for first degree burglary,” the post states.