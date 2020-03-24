Harbor Freight donating all personal protective gear to hospitals with 24-hour ERs

OHIO (WJW) — Harbor Freight, which has several locations in Ohio, has announced it is donating its entire supply of personal protective items including masks, shields and gloves to area hospitals and emergency rooms.

In a letter posted on Facebook, Harbor Freight wrote: “As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country. America depends on these heroes every day, and in the days ahead, we will depend on them even more.”

Harbor Freight will donate items including N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to “front line” hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by their stores.

The letter states anyone who works at a hospital with a 24-hour emergency room can ask the office in charge of item procurement to visit this link and provide information needed to get a donation. Anyone who wants to give the name of a hospital that might need help can email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com.

“Although we certainly won’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got,” the letter states.