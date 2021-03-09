Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary looking for homes for 17 pot-bellied piggies; to resume farm tours in May

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — After finding homes for more than 10 pot-bellied pigs in 2020, Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary is again at full capacity and looking for homes for 17 more.

Last year, the facility helped with the rescue of a pregnant pig. She gave birth to eight piglets last summer, and the juveniles are just a few of the pigs of all ages looking to be adopted.

“We’re looking for awesome homes where these animals will be pets for life,” said Lissy Kuhn, donor stewardship coordinator. “Where they’ll be adored. Even our older piggies have a lot of love left to give.”

The pot-bellied pigs at Happy Trails range in age from one to seven or eight. Some of them have been there for many years, like Merle, a male who arrived back in 2014.

The farm gets its animals through local humane agencies in situations including where the animal may have been neglected, abandoned or involved in some type of court case.

In some cases, pot-bellied pigs eventually end up at Happy Trails because their original owners didn’t realize how much work they were going to be.

Their life span is between 12 and 15 years, so Kuhn said having a pot-bellied pig is a real commitment.

Their care requires the right food at the right times, and they regularly need their tusks and hoofs trimmed. Kuhn said Happy Trails has had some success placing pigs in homes, but litter box training is hard, and pigs like to “go potty” outside.

If a pig is indoors, Kuhn recommended giving them the option to go outside as well.

And while pot-bellied pigs need a little space and specialized care like any animal does, they are super smart and fun, and many can be taught tricks.

Kuhn likened them to cats. They love to lay in the sun and have their bellies scratched.

“They make great pets,” she said. “They are pretty easy going. They love belly rubs. That’s their favorite thing in the world.”

The rescue actually helps many more types of animals. For example, several goats and other farm animals were rescued Monday, and they’re now looking for homes.

If animal lovers don’t have room for a farm animal, there are other ways to get their fill.

The rescue in May will resume tours of its farm. The tours will be limited to six people. Registration is required, and visitors must wear masks. The tours are available Fridays through Sundays from May through October.

Farm animals can also be sponsored.

