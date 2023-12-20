*The above video is a recent story about what money experts say you should do if you’re lucky enough to hit the lottery jackpot*

(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot took another leap and is now more than half of a billion dollars after no winners in Monday’s drawing.

Powerball is now worth an estimated $572 million with a cash prize of $286.7 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

Talk about a happy new year for a winner or co-workers who play Powerball as a group to increase their odds of winning.

Speaking of odds, the chances of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.

No one has won the jackpot since October when it was nearly $2 billion.