[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This coming Mother’s Day is especially meaningful for Cleveland zoo caretakers.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo gorilla Kebi, who arrived in 2017 and is one of the zoo’s younger female gorillas, is expecting a baby.

(Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via Facebook)

(Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via Facebook)

(Cleveland Metroparks Zoo via Facebook)

It will be the second baby gorilla born at the zoo in its 140-year history, said the zoo’s Executive Director Chris Kuhar in a Friday announcement on Facebook. The first was Kayembe, born in 2021 to Nneka, but mothered by another gorilla in the troop, Fredrika.

“Kebi was really interested when Kayembe was young. She spent a lot of time watching and learning, so we’re really excited that Kebi is gonna be a great mom,” said Kuhar.

The new arrival is due sometime in July, he said.

Watch the full announcement on Facebook.